Thunder Schedule: OKC Rides Winning Streak into Week

The OKC Thunder are entering the week on a winning streak with a manageable schedule ahead of them.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have looked much better recently after a slow start to the season. They’ve won three of their last five games, with an opportunity to keep their momentum rolling with a manageable schedule this week.

With lineups still fairly fluid and rotations changing each night, different players have stepped up for the Thunder depending on the opponent. This makes it tough for opposing defenses to game plan for Oklahoma City.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Wednesday, Nov. 10: At New Orleans Pelicans

Despite their recent success, the Thunder still have one of the worst records in the NBA. However, the Pelicans are tied for the very bottom spot in the league. At 1-9, they’ve really struggled without Zion Williamson to this point in the season.

This will be an opportunity for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take on his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker yet again. If OKC is able to pull off a victory on Wednesday night in their lone road game of the week, it’ll be a three-game winning streak.

Friday, Nov. 12: Sacramento Kings

Surprisingly, the Kings have been somewhat decent this season. While they’ve been a lottery team for over a decade now, they’re currently in the playoff picture with a 5-5 record.

Regardless, the Thunder still have a good chance at beating this Sacramento team. Last season, the Kings won all three matchups against Oklahoma City, meaning this is a chance to get revenge.

Sunday, Nov. 14: Brooklyn Nets

Although they’ve still got the talent to make a deep playoff push, the Nets have quite a few issues they’re dealing with early in the season. Regardless, they’ve found a way to earn a 7-3 record on the shoulders of Kevin Durant.

This will likely be the toughest matchup of the week for the Thunder, especially with how deep Brooklyn is. It’ll take a special performance at the top from Gilgeous-Alexander to give OKC a shot.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

