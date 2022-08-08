Thunder Schedule: Release Date in Next Two Weeks

It’s a big season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who now have a legitimate young trio with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.

As of now we don’t know the Thunder’s schedule for the 2022-23 campaign, as the league hasn’t dropped it yet.

With that in mind, Marc Stein recently reported that it will be released in the next two weeks. That timeline roughly aligns with last year, when the team schedules came out on August 20.

Who will the Thunder open the season against? When will Holmgren face off against other top prospects like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey?

We’ll find out soon.

The Thunder haven’t played a National TV game on ESPN or TNT during the past two seasons. With a top young talent like Holmgren, perhaps that will change in the 2022-23 season.

Over a seven-month span, the Thunder will play 82 games in which fans will get the chance to watch the young team develop. It might be too early for Oklahoma City to make a playoff push, but the team should be better than the last two seasons.

Regardless, there’s an outstanding amount of young talent on the Thunder roster. Between now and the start of the season in October, the team will go through training camp and make roster cuts to get down to a 15-man squad.

As such, there’s plenty to look forward to over the next two months.

