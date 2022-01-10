Thunder Schedule: Tough Eastern Slate Ahead

On a four-game losing streak, Oklahoma City will see a tougher Eastern Conference slate in the upcoming week.

The Thunder suffered one loss to the Mavericks and two to the Timberwolves in the last week.

They’ll look to rebound in three matchup this upcoming week, two of which are on the road:

Tuesday, Jan. 11: At Washington Wizards

While Washington doesn’t have a shining record, they’re certainly still a competitive team.

The Wizards are currently in the play-in tournament at 20-20.

Led by Bradley Beal, Washington isn’t going to be a pushover, but could be OKC’s best shot at a win next week.

Thursday, Jan. 13: At Brooklyn Nets

Currently sitting at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, there’s a likely chance Brooklyn could be hoisting the trophy at the end of the season.

The Nets recently got Kyrie Irving back, but he won’t be available to play in Brooklyn due to the cities COVID-19 protocols.

Regardless, the Nets will be heavily favored to win.

Saturday, Jan. 15: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is officially back.

After grappling for draft position for the last few seasons, the Cavaliers, led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and a slew of other solid players, sits at No. 6 in the East.

While not unbeatable, they’ll be a much tougher out than years past.

