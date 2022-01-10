Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Thunder Schedule: Tough Eastern Slate Ahead

Oklahoma City has a tougher schedule versus Eastern Conference opponents this week.

On a four-game losing streak, Oklahoma City will see a tougher Eastern Conference slate in the upcoming week.

The Thunder suffered one loss to the Mavericks and two to the Timberwolves in the last week.

They’ll look to rebound in three matchup this upcoming week, two of which are on the road:

Tuesday, Jan. 11: At Washington Wizards

While Washington doesn’t have a shining record, they’re certainly still a competitive team.

The Wizards are currently in the play-in tournament at 20-20.

Led by Bradley Beal, Washington isn’t going to be a pushover, but could be OKC’s best shot at a win next week.

Recommended for You

Thursday, Jan. 13: At Brooklyn Nets

Currently sitting at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, there’s a likely chance Brooklyn could be hoisting the trophy at the end of the season.

The Nets recently got Kyrie Irving back, but he won’t be available to play in Brooklyn due to the cities COVID-19 protocols.

Regardless, the Nets will be heavily favored to win.

Saturday, Jan. 15: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is officially back.

After grappling for draft position for the last few seasons, the Cavaliers, led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and a slew of other solid players, sits at No. 6 in the East.

While not unbeatable, they’ll be a much tougher out than years past.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

USATSI_17413776
News

Thunder Schedule: Tough Eastern Slate Ahead

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17480712
News

OKC Bench Attempts Comeback in Loss to Nuggets

1 hour ago
Sarr
News

Thunder Tracker: Olivier Sarr Earns Second 10-Day Contract

5 hours ago
USATSI_16470007
News

Drawing Board: Top Thunder Roster Options Following Gabriel Deck’s Departure

9 hours ago
USATSI_17445231
News

Why Aaron Wiggins is the Answer to the Thunder's Open Roster Spot

11 hours ago
SGA, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
News

Thunder Gameday: Return of the Joker to OKC

14 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

How Josh Giddey Can Elevate His Game to All-Star Status

Jan 8, 2022
OKC Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Lu Dort, Gary Trent Jr.
Video

Coach Daigneault Examines Lu Dort's Defense

Jan 8, 2022