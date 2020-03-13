Thunder Season Deserves to go On

It would be catastrophic if the 2019-2020 Thunder were not allowed to continue this season. I'm not making light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I understand there are bigger things at stake than allowing millionaires and hundred-thousandaires a chance to win a trophy.

But, the NBA's hiatus goes beyond players, this is about the concession vendors, ushers, parking attendants, restaurant workers, and even the fans. So many of us are impacted by the Thunder being Oklahoma City not to have them on the court will put us on suspension.

The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau says there is no way to measure the economic impact the Thunder has on the City since most people who go to games live, work and spend their money in the OKC area. That last part of the sentence is critical.

Without games, there is less reason for people to visit downtown, less reason to go to restaurants, and less reason to spend money. A manager from a downtown restaurant didn't want to go on the record because of the sensitive nature of COVID-19, but having known people who own eateries when people stop coming in wait staff and kitchen staff lose hours or get cut outright.

Hopefully, business owners won't have to go to drastic measures to stay afloat, but they will feel a pinch. Kevin Love, Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all donating to help arena staff who will lose wages while we wait for the NBA to start back up.

No Thunder players have made such a pledge yet. Friday, the NBA sent a memo to the players association spelling out the terms of the doomsday provision that would allow owners to pay a smaller percentage of players' salaries should the season be canceled.

As for the fans, sports gives us a sense of civic pride and an escape from the worries of everyday life. Without that outlet to take us away, we will be forced to find other ways to fill our time. Let's face it; there is only so much Netflix one can watch.

It's anyone's guess how this will all play out, let's hope after 30 days we are all able to enjoy the Thunder and all they bring our City.