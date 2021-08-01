Thunder Set to Make Decision on Svi Mykhailiuk's Contract

Oklahoma City will need to make a decision regarding Svi Mykhailiuk's contract by the end of Sunday.

The Thunder have til’ the end of Sunday to make a decision regarding Svi Mykhailiuk, who was acquired when Hamidou Diallo was dealt to the Pistons last season.

Mykhailiuk is set to become a restricted free agent, meaning he’ll be able to sign where he pleases unless OKC extends a qualifying offer by the end of Sunday. It will cost a little over $2 million to retain him.

At 6-foot-7, Mykhailiuk provided valuable minutes at forward for the Thunder last season. On a guard-heavy team, Mykhailiuk provided length.

The forward averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30 games with Oklahoma City. He improved in nearly every statistic from his time in Detroit last season.

The Thunder are already short on quick, lengthy forwards, and retaining Mykhailiuk at just $2 million is a bargain.

READ MORE:

Report: Thunder Interested in Acquiring Lauri Markkanen

OKC Rookie Josh Giddey on his Fit With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Development will be the main factor in resigning Mykhailiuk. Should the Thunder opt to lean into the development of recently acquired rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, it could put making re-signing Mykhailiuk an easy decision.

Depending on the amount of money he’s seeking, several teams could be in the market for Mykhailiuk’s translatable skills.