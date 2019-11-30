Thunder Shooters Prefer the Home Life.

You can't minimize the importance of any win for the Thunder at the present time. Oklahoma City has lost 6 of their last 8 and are about to embark on a four-game road trip with the Kings, Jazz, Trail Blazers and Nuggets. It may not look like murder's row, but considering Billy Donovan's crew has only one road victory to its name any stretch away from the Peake is daunting.

One of the major issues the Thunder is having on the road is a drop in shooting percentage. At the Peake, Oklahoma City is shooting an astounding 48 percent, on the road that decreases to 43 percent. Billy Donovan was asked if there is anything the Thunder is doing at a higher level at home than on the road. Donovan said there were a lot of things Oklahoma City needed to be doing better on the road and shooting was just one of the problems. Donovan believes different arenas and environments are making an impact on why there is a lack of success away from home.

Donovan was also asked about the Thunder's third-quarter lapses and said he

"We're addressing it." He also thinks the team gave good effort vs. Golden State in the third-quarter but does acknowledge there are teams when they come out flat.

Starting tonight with the Pelicans the Thunder have a chance to build some momentum before the gauntlet. Oklahoma City holds a 15-6 advantage over New Orleans and home and is 10-9 in the Big Easy.

Tipoff for The Thunder and Pelicans is at 7 pm on NBA TV.