Thunder Should Be Patient With Rookie Josh Giddey’s Scoring

Josh Giddey has been spectacular in his rookie season with the Thunder, but his scoring simply hasn’t been there.

To this point in his rookie season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has been excellent. Standing at 6-foot-9, he’s got the ability to rebound and pass better than the average 19-year-old NBA player.

The Australian guard leads all rookies in assists and is top five in rebounds. Additionally, he’s just outside of the top 20 in the entire NBA in assists per game.

With his unique size at the guard position, Giddey has also shown flashes of being a solid defender, ranking in the top ten among rookies in steals and blocks.

All things considered, Giddey’s ceiling at the NBA level will likely come down to his scoring. Through the first 13 games of his career, he is averaging less than ten points per game while shooting below 40% from the floor, 30% from deep and 65% from the free throw line.

Simply put, Giddey has struggled to score the ball. However, this shouldn’t be surprising, as he wasn’t much of a scorer in the NBL last season.

Giddey certainly has the ability to become a quality scorer at the NBA level, but it’ll take patience from the Thunder front office to develop that part of his game.

This shouldn’t be a problem for Giddey, as he’s the second youngest player in the entire NBA, with many years of development ahead of him.

On a rebuilding Thunder team, Giddey is already a starter and will have a ton of court time to work on his shot going forward. Regardless of what type of scorer he ultimately evolves into, Giddey still projects to be an excellent NBA player and worth the sixth overall pick.

