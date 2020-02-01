InsideTheThunder
Thunder Show Grit in 111-107 win over the Suns

Erik Gee

The Thunder have earned the four-day break they are about to take. Friday, Oklahoma City had to fight and scratch for a 111-107 win. In a game that saw 21 lead changes and multiple runs, the Thunder put together a 19-7 in the final 4:06 to capture their 30th victory this season. 

Chris Paul started 1 for 6 in the first half but finished with 20 points on 7 of 16 shooting with 10 assists.  Paul, who was selected for his 10th All-Star game earlier this week, put the Thunder up for good with 1:03 left  (101-99) after Dennis Schroder tied things (99-99) on a 27-foot jumper. 

The Suns would cut the Thunder lead to one (107-106) on a Kelly Oubre three. Luckily for Oklahoma City Shai Gilgeous- Alexander was fouled by Devin Booker. Gilgeous-Alexander went to the line and sank both free throws.  

Schroder had his seventh straight game of 20 or more points. Schroder played 30 minutes off the bench and was tasked with guarding Booker when Lou Dort got into foul trouble. If you're looking for where the Thunder won this game, it was with defense and rebounding. Oklahoma City grabbed 15 offensive rebounds leading to 17 second-chance points. They also forced 20 turnovers resulting in 19 points. 

The defining play of the night came with 2:59 and the Thunder trailing 99-97. Paul misses a 29-foot three follows his rebound collides with Steven Adams and draws a foul on Ricky Rubio. It only resulted in Oklahoma City retaining possession, but a few seconds later is when Schroder tied the game. 

Lou Dort may have had a tough night guarding Booker, and his 3 of 8 shooting with 8 points, was more the real Dort than the 23 he went for against the Kings. But, Dort was on the floor diving for loose balls and even challenging guys at the rim. Billy Donovan will not decide to give Dort a full-time NBA contract that falls on Sam Presti.  If Dort keeps showing this kind of effort, it will be hard for Presti not to reward him. 

The Thunder are off till Wednesday when they host the Cavilers at the Peake. Tipoff is at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

