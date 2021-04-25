Thunder sign guard Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-day contract

In their late-season player evaluation process, guard Charlie Brown Jr. is the next guy who will get a chance to showcase his skills for the Oklahoma City Thunder

With their final roster spot, the Oklahoma City Thunder have taken the approach of signing players to 10-day contracts to get a chance to see them live in game action. After signing Justin Robinson to a pair of 10-day contracts over the past several weeks, Charlie Brown Jr. will now get his chance to shine.

As announced in a team press release, OKC has signed Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract which will span over five total games. He went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft after two seasons at Saint Joseph's University.

A 24-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, Brown Jr. spent the 2021 NBA G League season as a starter with the Iowa Wolves where he appeared in 13 games and averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a team-best 1.69 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest, shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

Brown Jr. spent the 2019-20 season as a two-way player for the Atlanta Hawks, playing in ten games in limited court time. He ultimately totaled 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action through ten games. In that same season, he spent the majority of his time the College Park Skyhawks, starting in 29 games and averaging 17.1 points, a team-leading 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.52 steals per contest.