Thunder sign Justin Robinson to second 10-day contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Justin Robinson to his second 10-day contract after the conclusion of his first
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, the Thunder signed guard Justin Robinson to a second 10-Day Contract, it was announced by General Manager Sam Presti.

Robinson signed the first 10-day with Oklahoma City on April 5. Since then he’s appeared in six games, scoring 3.5 points, adding 1.3 and 1.0 rebound in just over 12 minutes per game.

Robinson had a stellar G-League bubble performance, averaging 15.5 points on 40-percent shooting from beyond the arc in 13 games for the Delaware Blue Coats.

The 6-foot-1 product out of Virginia Tech went undrafted.

The Thunder have struggled with injuries as of late, with five different players making the injury report against Golden State.

Oklahoma City now looks to a road matchup versus the Pistons on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. 

