Thunder Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Passes

Despite all the rumors surrounding the possible trading of Kenrich Williams and the mountains of cap space available, the Oklahoma City Thunder opted to remain fairly quiet as the 2022 trade deadline passed.

While it was probably a quieter deadline than Thunder fans, Sam Presti stood pat and opted not to shake up his roster as the deadline came and went Thursday.

The Thunder (17-37) made one small, seemingly innocuous move, acquiring the Miami Heat’s KZ Okpala for a 2026 second round pick. But it was another pick, not Okpala or the second-rounder, that might be the biggest piece of the whole transaction.

While it was technically a piece-for-piece deal, the Heat removed two years of protection on a first-rounder already owed to OKC from the Paul George deal. This slight alteration to a pick that was initially lottery-protected from 2023 through 2025 now is just lottery-protected in 2025 before becoming unprotected the year following.

This unique move was likely the motivating factor for both teams to get a deal done as it simultaneously gives the Thunder increased odds of a lottery pick in 2026 while giving the Heat the ability to deal its first-rounders in 2022 and 2023.

Along with an improved pick, The Thunder also get Okpala, who is currently sidelined with an injury, but was averaging 3.7 points and two rebounds prior to the injury.

Shortly after the 2 p.m. CT deadline passed, the Thunder announced its lone move of the day with the Signing of Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract. Paul Watson Jr. was waived to make room for Waters.

Waters III, an Oklahoma native and former Oklahoma State Cowboy, has spent the season with the Thunder’s G League team following a stint in the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League.

Waters III has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals, shooting 48% from the field in 14 games with the OKC Blue this season.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.