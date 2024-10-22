Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Talks Isaiah Hartenstein's Absence
The Oklahoma City Thunder's season will tip off in the coming days, though they'll have to begin their season without Isaiah Hartenstein, who suffered an injury in his left hand during preseason play.
The team, one season removed from a 57-win campaign earning them the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference, added Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, which should help propel the Thunder as a contender.
Just ahead of the NBA regular season tipping off, Thunder star center Chet Holmgren talked about his connection with Hartenstein and how they'll adjust during their absence.
“He’s his own player…but there’s aspects of what we do that are in large part because he’s here. We’re not throwing that all out the window then picking it up once he gets back," Holmgren explained.
The Thunder are very process-oriented. There's no shock there game plan won't change much, especially as much as Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault talks about stacking good days.
Holmgren, a 7-footer with unique ability blended with his size, will be sharing the court with Hartenstein, and his role will change depending on the personnel on the court at any given time.
The Thunder opens their season with a tall task, facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Facing a big body like Jokic, Oklahoma City would love to have Hartenstein available. The Thunder star center broke down how guarding Jokic will be a team effort.
“It’s not a me preparing thing. It’s more of a we preparing thing. He’s a really good player and there is no guarding him. There is no one on one matchup for him. You guard him with a whole team," Holmgren explained.
While guarding Jokic is a team effort, having Hartenstein to body up the elite center would allow Holmgren to play defense like a safety in football, floating around and clogging lanes as a disruptor.
Oklahoma City starting the season without Hartenstein will be different, but nothing they're not used to from a season ago.