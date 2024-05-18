Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Understands Elimination Games Are 'The Hardest' to Play in
The Oklahoma City Thunder have their backs against the wall on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. After rattling off 57 wins en route to the youngest No. 1 seed of all time. As the Thunder swept their way to the second round - their first Western Conference Semi-Finals appearance since 2016 - they now face elimination.
OKC understands what is at stake in a win-or-go-home game, but ahead of Game 6 one of the many goals it to "go out there and be confident," rookie big man Holmgren said at shoot around.
“Elimination games are the hardest no matter what side you’re on. We just have to go and lay it all out there, understanding that a loss means our season’s done,” Holmgren said following Saturday's shoot around at American Airlines Center.
The Thunder have had a shaky series without their complimentary players hitting shots and the Mavericks' ability to not only protect but pack the paint limiting their chances at the rim where they typically dominated this season.
"Everybody wants to win, nobody wants to just lay down and call it a season. Everybody is getting after it...We had an elimination game last series, obviously in the opposite direction. It is the same thing. Elimination games are the hardest no matter what side of it you are on," Holmgren explained after shoot around.
