Thunder Stars Get Hot in Rout of Nets

The Thunder played with a chip on their shoulder despite Nets forward Kevin Durant sitting out of the game in a 130-109 Thunder win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort put Oklahoma City on their backs Thursday night.

The Thunder stars flexed their muscles to take down the Kevin Durant-less Nets 130-109 in the Barclays Center.

Here are the top performers from the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wendell Cruz/ USA TODAY Sports The Thunder scored a season-high 130 points Thursday night and Gilgeous-Alexander was the key cog to the success. Parlayed by a 16 point first quarter SGA notched a double-double with 33 points. SGA has dealt with shooting struggles in January, but those were settled against the Nets where he made 11 of his 18 field goal attempts and 9-of-10 free throws. He also brought in a plus/minus of plus-30, the highest in the game. Mike Muscala Wendell Cruz/ USA TODAY Sports Mike Muscala has a unique role within the OKC organization. He’s a veteran on a young unit, but has made the most of the opportunity when called upon. On Thursday he notched 14 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting and shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. Muscala also put together a plus/minus of plus-22 on the night in 12 minutes of action. Lu Dort Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Dort hung around with SGA in what seemed like a scoring battle between the two Thunder leaders. While SGA bested Dort in total points he still tallied 27 for the Thunder cause. Dorts numbers were propelled by six made 3-point shots in his 10 attempts. His field goal percentage was nearing the 53% mark and 9-of-17. It’s Dort’s first 20-plus point performance in January.

