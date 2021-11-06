Thunder Staying Competitive Despite Tough Schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder have overachieved thus far despite a tough schedule and barebones roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has picked up right where he left off, continuing to progress in stardom.

Rookie Josh Giddey has become an immediate impact player, providing efficiency offensively and a keen eye in the passing game. Darius Bazley has shown improvement toward his efficiency this season, as has guard Luguentz Dort in a recent stretch.

The mixture of all these factors and more has left Oklahoma City a bit more competitive than general manager Sam Presti might hope.

OKC has just two wins this year, both massive comebacks over the Los Angeles Lakers. While Oklahoma City hasn’t beaten a non-purple and gold squad, they’ve gotten close.

Following two massive blowouts to begin the season, the Thunder have led for a majority of the contest in several losses. In the first game against Golden State, Oklahoma City jumped out to a big lead before the Dubs churned back for the win.

Against the Clippers, Oklahoma City led until a flurry of Paul George 3-pointers in the final seconds of the game.

Had things fallen a slightly different way, they could very well sit at 4-4.

Despite being a well below-average team thus far, Oklahoma City has played a particularly tough schedule. They’ve played three matchups against the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the Western Conference. The Lakers are currently the fifth seed and Philadelphia leads the East.

So far, OKC has played just one game against a team with a now-losing record in the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder are soon to hit an easier stretch: the Spurs on Sunday, Pelicans on Wednesday and Kings next Friday.

How the team fares against the league’s average could be very indicative to the rest of the season.

