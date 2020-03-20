InsideTheThunder
Thunder Step Up to Help Peake Workers

Erik Gee

If the Oklahoma City Thunder is anything, it's community-minded. In a statement released on Friday, the Thunder announced they would assist night-time staffers who are not working due to the NBA's hiatus. 

"Our game-night staff are vital to the game night experience and are part of the Thunder family."..." To help them during this time, the Thunder will offer financial assistance." The team's plan includes providing financial support to part-time staff who could miss paychecks for the rest of the regular season.

The Thunder will also help those who work for ASM Global the company that is contracted by the city to operate the Peake. ASM Global will assist in the distribution of those funds. 

Olympics Moving Forward:

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, says "Cancellation is not on the agenda." If this is true, what will NBA owners and Adam Silver say about the possibility of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lou Dort participating in an event where thousands of athletes from all over the world gather with no clear answer on when COVID-19 will be under control. 

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix writes, "It's lunacy to think holding the Olympics this summer is a good idea. Coronavirus is a clear and present danger. It's killed more than 10,000 worldwide. It's not the zika virus, the mosquito-transmitted disease that raged through Brazil in 2016. Zika was primarily a threat to pregnant women. If you caught zika, you couldn't go home and kill your grandmother."

Your Turn:

If the Olympics are held, should NBA owners allow players to participate? Just click the comment box below. 

  

