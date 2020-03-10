Thunder Strikes: Tuesday Edition

Sports Illustrated's NBA power rankings are out, and the Thunder comes in at number 10 right behind the Heat and just ahead of the Mavericks. It's a little surprising that Michael Shapiro has Oklahoma City ranked four spots below the Rockets, considering the Thunder are coming off a road trip where they just went 3-0 including a 105-104 win over the Celtics.

Did I mention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out that win over Boston with a hip contusion? Plus, Houston has dropped four straight, with losses to the Knicks, Magic, and Hornets.

And at last check of the western conference standings, the Thunder are a half-game ahead of the Rockets for the fifth seed. It would be easy to play the no respect card here, but Shapiro does call the Thunder one of the best stories in the NBA.

Anyway, it's not like Oklahoma City is going to sneak up on anyone in the playoffs, and outside of the two LA teams, there isn't a team in the west that' wants a piece of these guys with the way they are playing.

Good News:

According to the Oklahoman Darius Bazley can walk tough some things with the Thunder. He is still doing some spot shooting and is in week four of his rehab for a bruised right knee bone. Billy Donovan said back in February; the medical team will "stay right on the plan."..."Even if he felt like he could do more, they're not going to rush him."..."Everything they've put him though he's responded really, really well to."

Bazely will be reevaluated closer to week six of his rehab.

Bad News:

The NBA is limiting access to locker rooms due to the recent coronavirus scare. The association sent a memo to its teams, telling them to eliminate access to locker rooms from all personal who is non-essential, including media members. Pearl Jam is canceling the first leg of its tour due to coronavirus, including it's April 6th date at the Peake.

