Thunder/Suns Preview and Game Thread

Terrance Ferguson and Kevin Hervey are out for tonight's game with the Phoenix Suns. Hervey is on assignment with the Blue, and Ferguson's absence is for personal reasons. The Suns will be without Aron Banes (left hip soreness), Cameron Johnson (right hip contusion), and Frank Kaminski (right patella stress fracture).

Phoenix comes into tonight's game after a 133-104 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday. Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker each scored 30 plus, which is the first time all season multiple Suns scored 30 or more in the same game. The last time these two teams met Oklahoma City used a late run to beat Phoenix at the Peake 126-108. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32, which was the start of a spectacular five-game stretch in which he would put up 32 two more times. Gilgeous-Alexander would torch the Clippers; then, on his return home to Toronto, he did it to the Raptors.

Speaking of Gilgeous-Alexander is was announced earlier on Friday that he would represent the Thunder in the NBA Rising Stars game on February 14th. A second-year player Gilgeous-Alexander, will play on the World team. He is the ninth player in Thunder history to be selected to the rising stars game.

Dennis Schroder continues to put together one heck of a campaign for the sixth man of the year. Schroder has scored at least 10 points off the bench in 35 straight games, which is the longest streak in team history. Schroder has lead all bench players in scoring in 43 of the Thunder's 47 games, and all Thunder scorers in 18 games.

Since the start of December, the Thunder are 13-3 on the road, with a win tonight the Thunder would notch its seventh road win in eight games.

First Quarter:

I'm going to miss Gallinari when Sam Presti has to make that deal in seven days. I would love to discuss tonight how much you think OKC would miss him since the Thunder are 7-1 when he rests.

End of one: Thunder 25 Suns 27, Gallinari 10, Dort 7, OKC 37.9 percent from the field. 14 points in the paint.

Second Quarter:

The biggest take away from the second quarter is Bill Russell looks unimpressed with everyone on the floor because they are not him.

Noel so light on his feet with the spin move. Even Bill Russell has to be impressed with that.

10 lead changes so far. Great heads up play by Schrodster on the long rebound.

Thunder lead at the half 53-52. Schroder and Gallinari both with 12. 30 points in the paint, 22 percent from three, 41.2 percent from the field.

Third Quarter:

11 offensive rebounds for the Thunder leading to 13 second-chance points.

Some hustle from Dort, not being afraid to go after a loose ball. 45 days in the NBA and he is going to make the most of it.

Chris Paul is heating up, and Devin Booker is having a rough go of it right now. Thunder being very physical with Booker. He's already tuned OKC up for 19 points.

Javon Carter gives the Suns an 81-79 lead going into the fourth quarter. 14-3 run for the Suns.

Fourth Quarter"

Thunder getting sloppy on offense that last possession.

Schroder should be at the line shooting three. There is no way you could look at that foul and say it was on the floor. He was cleary in his shooting motion.

As cliche, as it sounds this team, plays their butts off every night. They are about to go on a four-day break and they are still fighting for loose balls and trying to block shots.

This would be a good time for Billy Donovan to call a timeout.

Thank you, Monty.

Paul following his shot, and picking up the foul on Rubio. They are treating this like a playoff game.

So, when the Thunder host Cleveland on Wednesday will Paul get MVP chants?