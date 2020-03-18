Thunder Test Negative for COVID-19

The Oklahoma City Thunder is saying that players and staff have all tested negative for COVID-19. A week ago, Oklahoma City was ground zero when it was found our that Rudy Gobert had coronavirus.

Since that time, seven other NBA players have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the world is shut down, and the NBA is on hold until at least mid-June. There were reports that last week the Thunder didn't want us the limited number of tests available in the state on players or staff. From the Thunder's press release.

"Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."

The team also says it's focused on the city and state's health. "The Thunder will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials, and infectious disease experts while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community."

Yesterday news broke that Kevin Durant and three other members of the Nets tested positive after coming back from San Francisco. The Nets are said to have paid out of their own pocket for their exams.

The Lakers have also been tested but, results have not been released." Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors. The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us and will continue to be our focus."

