InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Test Negative for COVID-19

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder is saying that players and staff have all tested negative for  COVID-19. A week ago, Oklahoma City was ground zero when it was found our that Rudy Gobert had coronavirus. 

Since that time, seven other NBA players have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the world is shut down, and the NBA is on hold until at least mid-June. There were reports that last week the Thunder didn't want us the limited number of tests available in the state on players or staff. From the Thunder's press release.

"Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."

The team also says it's focused on the city and state's health. "The Thunder will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials, and infectious disease experts while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community."

Yesterday news broke that Kevin Durant and three other members of the Nets tested positive after coming back from San Francisco. The Nets are said to have paid out of their own pocket for their exams. 

The Lakers have also been tested but, results have not been released." Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors. The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us and will continue to be our focus."

We will keep you up to date on all things Thunder. 

  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Should be Healthy When Season Resumes

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder during the NBA's break. Today we look at how healthy they should be once the season gets back underway.

Erik Gee

Kevin Durant Test Positive for COVID-19

Four Nets test positive for COVID-19. Still waiting word on the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Hiatus Leaves Donovan's Future in Question

Over the next few days, we will go over some of the biggest questions facing the Thunder as the NBA season is on hiatus. Today we start with Billy Donovan's contract and why a deal needs to get done.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

NBA Players Allowed to Travel

The NBA will allow players to travel, with restrictions.

Erik Gee

NBA Owners Believe mid to Late June is Best Time to Return

NBA owners are looking at a mid to late June return. We'll tell you how that will affect the NBA calendar.

Erik Gee

Life With no Thunder

Life With no Thunder

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Gobert "Feeling a Little Better Every Single Day"

Rudy Gobert releases a video saying he's feeling a little better every single day. We'll tell you why Gobert doesn't deserve our anger

Erik Gee

Thunder Declared NBA Champs

If the NBA season doesn't get back underway I will declare the Thunder the 2019-2020 NBA Champions.

Erik Gee

Jared Dudley Says Season Will Continue

In a recent radio interview Lakers forward Jared Dudley says owners want the season to continue.

Erik Gee

Gobert to Donate $500,000 to Part-Time Employees

Rudy Gobert will help over 800 part-time employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erik Gee