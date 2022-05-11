Thunder Time Capsule: Al Horford

Al Horford had a playoff career-high Monday, reminding us of his best games in OKC.

Game 4 of the hotly-contested Bucks and Celtics series had an unlikely hero. Al Horford turned back the clock with an all-time vintage performance, leading the Celtics to a win.

The Horford trade has proved to pay off for Boston, as the veteran has been a key contributor in the playoffs. After coming off of an impressive 22 point and 16 rebound outing, Horford poured in 30 points and eight rebounds in Boston’s win.

The former Thunder player looked ageless Monday night, displaying many of the characteristics also that made him so good in Oklahoma City. He’s a steady hand on the offensive end and a very underrated defender too.

Horford shot an impressive 36.8% from 3-point range during his line season with the Thunder, and showcased his perimeter shooting Monday night. He drilled five triples, going 5-of-7 on the night.

With Horford experiencing great playoff success, let’s look back at some of his best games in Oklahoma City.

One of the big man’s best games with the Thunder came early on in the season against Brooklyn. The Thunder upset the Nets and Horford finished with 22 points and six rebounds. He shot an impressive 9-of-17 from the floor.

In a February loss to Minnesota, he had arguably his best game in a Thunder uniform. Horford finished with 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. He was a plus-20 on the floor.

Just two games later, the Florida product nearly triple doubled. Horford netted 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals. He was helping the Thunder overachieve to the max before the All-Star break.

Now, Horford is on a competitive playoff team a few games away from the conference finals. He always speaks of his time in Oklahoma City fondly, but is thriving in Boston.

