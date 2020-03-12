Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health. It will follow their directions and protocol on appropriate timing for testing Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports. After Oklahoma City's game with Utah was suspended, the thunder players were quarantined in their locker room.

According to reports, the Thunder went through a fever test but were not tested for COVID-19. Shortly after they were allowed to leave while Jazz players were still in the Peake until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Along with players, staff will also be tested for coronavirus. According to Royce Young of ESPN, players and staff were told to self-quarantine for 24 hours so the virus could adequately show up on a test.

The Jazz announced earlier today that Donovan Mitchell was the second Utah player to test positive for COVID-19. An Oklahoma City television station is reporting that the Jazz has left Oklahoma City, but there is no word on if Mitchell or Rudy Gobert were on the plane.

The NBA board of governors will conduct a conference call at 2:30 Oklahoma City time to discuss how to proceed under the current circumstances. The Wizards and Celtics are both under quarantine. The Wizards played the Jazz on February 29th, the Celtics on March 6th. The Pistons, Raptors, and Knicks could face quarantine as well.

As of now, the NCAA tournament still plans to play in fan-free arenas, even though several conferences around college basketball are canceling postseason tournaments.

The NHL, MLB, and MLS are suspending operations.

