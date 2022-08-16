Skip to main content

Thunder to Reportedly Open 2022-23 Season Against Timberwolves

Oklahoma City will reportedly open against Minnesota.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to open their 2022-23 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to NBA reporter Dane Moore.

Four shining rookies will look to make their debut against the new-look T-Wolves: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams.

Holmgren is the only lock to start among the four, but Jalen Williams could sneak into the lineup, all things considered. Dieng could potentially seen minutes in the debut, but his most likely path forward involves stops with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Holmgren will certainly have his hands full in Game 1, as two of the leagues top center, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert now both reside on the same team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and a host of other Thunder returners will look to make an impact in the opener.

After winning their play-in matchup last season, Minnesota is looking to make a splash in the Western Conference.

Dates and times for the 2022-23 NBA regular season schedules will be released on Wednesday.

