Thunder Trade Target: Pacers Center Myles Turner

Could Indiana big Myles Turner be a fit in Oklahoma City long-term?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are extremely thin at the center position following Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury. With that in mind, there’s a few players that are available via trade that could help fill the void he’s leaving.

Perhaps the most intriguing option is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. He’s on an expiring contract and it appears his future is not going to be in Indiana. Since he’s due for a new deal and would be a rental for any team that trades for him, the Pacers won’t be able to demand a massive package.

While Turner would be an immediate starter for the Thunder, he also would be a great piece for the future. He’s still just 26 years old and would compliment Holmgren perfectly down the road.

The 7-footer is known for being an elite shot blocker that can also step out and space the floor. Considering Holmgren is a similar player in that respect, they would be one of the best frontcourt duos in the NBA. Oklahoma City’s defense would be spectacular and it would open up the offense as well. With them both in the starting lineup, every player on the floor would have the ability to knock down triples.

Last season in Indiana, Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest while also shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Both now and moving forward, Turner would be the perfect fit in Oklahoma City assuming the team could sign him to a new deal upon trading for the 7-footer.

