Thunder Trade Vit Krejci to Hawks for Moe Harkless, Second Round Pick

Oklahoma City has dealt forward Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a pick.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has made yet another move, trading Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Moe Harkless and a second round selection.

It’s not yet clear whether Oklahoma City intends to hang onto Harkless for the 2022-23 season, but the move does come ahead of a roster crunch that will need to see two players cut from the Thunder roster.

Harkless is set to make $4.3 million this upcoming season before his contract expires, so it’s likely Oklahoma City will be buying him out of his contract.

Harkless most recently averaged 4.6 points on 46 percent shooting for the Sacramento Kings. The 12-year veteran likely has some value on the buyout market.

Krejci saw some of his first action with the Thunder at the end of last season, and had a nice campaign with Oklahoma City’s Summer League team.

Krejci added just 5.0 points per game playing around 14 minutes per game. He shot 57 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

At 6-foot-8, Krejci offers versatility as both a scorer and defender, and remains an intriguing prospect for Atlanta as they move forward in their hunt for the Playoffs.

