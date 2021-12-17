Thunder Veteran Muscala Could See Increased Role

Mike Muscala is the oldest player on the Thunder and carries a skill set valuable to the team.

Mike Muscala is the oldest player on the Thunder roster along with Derrick Favors, both 30-years old.

Unlike most of the Oklahoma City roster, Muscala has been around the NBA for quite some time. The veteran was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NBA draft. During his career he has spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and now with the Thunder.

Muscala’s role with the team fills two major needs, with veteran presence and 3-point shooting. The Thunder have seven players who are 21 or younger, with two of them being just 19 years old.

His shooting ability is the best on the team to this point. Muscala is shooting 44.3% from 3-point range, which ranks at the top of the Thunder roster and 10th in the league.

Despite leading the team in 3-point shooting and averaging 8.4 points per game, fifth on the team, Muscala hasn’t started a game for OKC. While a starting spot may be a lot to ask for the veteran, more minutes may be something the Thunder could siphon his direction, especially with the need to space the floor.

Muscala currently averages 14 minutes per game, which is 10th most on the team of players who have played in 15 or more games this season.

On top of the efficiency and scoring, Muscala provides the Thunder with height as he's the second tallest player on the roster at 6-foot-10. The Thunder play a form of small ball compared to typical NBA rosters which involves an abnormal, undersized center rotation.

With Muscala having height to defend bigs and the ability to stretch the floor, the Thunder could use him more, especially when they are trailing early in the game and need quick points.

Oklahoma City's young lineup could use a veteran presence on the court with them that could provide a safety blanket when shots aren’t falling. Muscala has earned an increased role with his play early in the season.

