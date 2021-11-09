Thunder Veterans: Accelerating Development of Young Prospects

Although the Thunder have an overall young roster, they do have a few key veterans that are accelerating prospect development.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won three of their last five games. Although they have an extremely young team, there's also a few veterans on the roster that are great for the team both on and off the floor.

Between Derrick Favors, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Willliams, all three veterans have been key rotation players for Oklahoma City this season.

More importantly, they've acted as mentors for the young prospects on the roster. On Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs, rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had one of the best games of his career to this point.

After starting the game at center for OKC, he finished with 13 points and four rebounds while knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

After the game, Robinson-Earl spoke to SI Thunder, discussing how he's been able to get more comfortable on the floor and make an impact as a rookie. Rather than talking about the game slowing down or starting to gain more confidence, he pointed to the veterans on the roster as contributors to his success.

Robinson-Earl said that Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala specifically have been great veterans for him to this point. Both of these guys have been forwards in the NBA for a long time, passing down valuable knowledge to the rookie big.

“Just being able to have those guys on the team is really helpful," said Robinson-Earl.

From there, Darius Bazley talked about how important the veterans have been to the team thus far, giving Muscala a shoutout. Before beginning his postgame presser, Bazley gave a statement to the media.

"I don't know if Mike knows this, but I look up to him. His work ethic, he comes in every day. He's a leader. To see Mike and his readiness, he always comes in with the same energy."



Muscala scored 20 points (3-for-4 from deep) off the bench and was a key part of Oklahoma City's comeback win against the Spurs. Whether it's one the court scoring points or off the court as a mentor, Muscala has been huge for the Thunder.

Robinson-Earl echoed Bazley's comments, touching on the readiness of Muscala on nights where his number is called to come in and provide a scoring punch.

"He's one of the most prepared guys I've ever been around," said Robinson-Earl postgame.

While most of the attention this season will be on the young members of the Thunder, don't forget how important the veterans are for the rebuild.

