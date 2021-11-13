Thunder's Lu Dort Exhibiting Surge in Recent Games

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort sidestepped twice, extended his hand and poked the ball away from Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox.

One court-racing slam later, Oklahoma City had a 105-103 win over the Kings.

Dort, who finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, two steals and a block, is beginning to heat up.

"He's just a monster,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault following the win. “That play is just will. He just willed the steal and willed the layup. He's got some heart."

Oklahoma City has now won four straight, a nearly improbably feat without the Montreal native to anchor the team in the last few games.

Dort had close to an abysmal start to the season, shooting 34 percent from the field and 22 percent from three in his first 8 games.

In the last two however, Dort has elevated to a level he’s never. maintained consistently.

Dort has averaged 24.5 points on 54 percent shooting from the floor in the last two games. He’s committed himself heavily to the 3-pointer, shooting 7.5 per game and hitting just 36-percent of those.

Dort has been a force on the defensive end, per usual. There’s more than just the Kings highlight to prove true.

But should he continue his offensive production, Oklahoma City will continue to be competitive.

Oklahoma City will look to win their fifth straight game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Paycom Center.

