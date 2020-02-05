Time for the Thunder to get Back to Work

After four nights off, the Thunder are back at it on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Big news for Oklahoma City is the return of Terrance Ferguson, who sat out eight games for personal reasons. Billy Donovan said on Monday that Ferguson would be available going forward.

Donovan will not say if Ferguson is getting his starting job back, which presents somewhat of a dilemma for the Thunder. In his place, two-way player Lou Dort has been starting. Dort averaged 9 points and shot over 44 percent from three during the eight games he started. Because he only gets 45 days in the NBA, Sam Presti will have to decide if Dort is worth putting on a full NBA contract. The Thunder does have an open roster spot to fill but could wait till after the trade deadline to see if additional spots open if the Thunder were to make a salary dump by maybe talking a team into taking Andre Roberson's expiring contract.

If Presti feels the Thunder would be better off with an experienced player at the starting small forward spot, he could always wait for someone to be released and pick them up as he did with Corey Brewer and Caron Butler.

In bummer news, Hamidou Diallo won't be defending his dunk contest crown. Diallo said he would be in the contest if he were 100 percent healthy. Diallo missed 17 games this season with a hyperextended right elbow sprain. Diallo is averaging 6.6 points in 19.5 minutes this season.

One injury note for the Cavaliers; Tristian Thompson is questionable with sore right quadriceps. The Cavs are on a four-game skid and coming off a 139-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Deonte Burton and Isiah Roby were on loan to the Blue Tuesday night. Burton scored 15 while Roby contributed 9. The Blue set a G-Leauge record with 32 made three-pointers in a 148-113 crushing of the South Bay Lakers.

In other news from the G-League forward Courtney Alexander II is back with Oklahoma City. Alexander appeared in two games earlier this season, playing six minutes per game. Guard Anthony Roberson suffered a season-ending knee injury which opened up a roster spot. Alexander played four minutes in Tuesday's win.

Thunder/Cavaliers Tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.