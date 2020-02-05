InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Time for the Thunder to get Back to Work

Erik Gee

After four nights off, the Thunder are back at it on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.  The Big news for Oklahoma City is the return of Terrance Ferguson, who sat out eight games for personal reasons. Billy Donovan said on Monday that Ferguson would be available going forward. 

Donovan will not say if Ferguson is getting his starting job back, which presents somewhat of a dilemma for the Thunder. In his place, two-way player Lou Dort has been starting. Dort averaged 9 points and shot over 44 percent from three during the eight games he started. Because he only gets 45 days in the NBA, Sam Presti will have to decide if Dort is worth putting on a full NBA contract. The Thunder does have an open roster spot to fill but could wait till after the trade deadline to see if additional spots open if the Thunder were to make a salary dump by maybe talking a team into taking Andre Roberson's expiring contract. 

If Presti feels the Thunder would be better off with an experienced player at the starting small forward spot, he could always wait for someone to be released and pick them up as he did with Corey Brewer and Caron Butler. 

In bummer news, Hamidou Diallo won't be defending his dunk contest crown. Diallo said he would be in the contest if he were 100 percent healthy. Diallo missed 17 games this season with a hyperextended right elbow sprain. Diallo is averaging 6.6 points in 19.5 minutes this season.  

One injury note for the Cavaliers; Tristian Thompson is questionable with sore right quadriceps. The Cavs are on a four-game skid and coming off a  139-134 overtime loss to the Knicks. 

Deonte Burton and Isiah Roby were on loan to the Blue Tuesday night. Burton scored 15 while Roby contributed 9. The Blue set a G-Leauge record with 32 made three-pointers in a 148-113 crushing of the South Bay Lakers. 

In other news from the G-League forward Courtney Alexander II is back with Oklahoma City. Alexander appeared in two games earlier this season, playing six minutes per game. Guard Anthony Roberson suffered a season-ending knee injury which opened up a roster spot. Alexander played four minutes in Tuesday's win. 

Thunder/Cavaliers Tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue set G-League Record With 32 Made Three-Pointers

The Oklahoma City Blue waxed the South Bay Lakers 148-113 in the process they set a new G-League record with 32 made three-pointers.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is Remaking the Thunder in his Image

Every since he was traded from Houston this Summer Chris Paul has been putting his stamp on the Thunder's culture.

Erik Gee

Assessing the Thunder's Options With Gallinari

Zach Lowe of ESPN gives us some insight into why the Thunder might keep Danilo Gallinari.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson is Back, Plus Chris Paul on how Players Handle the Trade Deadline

Terrance Ferguson is back with the Oklahoma City Thunder and available going forward. Also, Chris Paul tells us how players handle the lead up the trade deadline.

Erik Gee

Report: Knicks High on Dennis Schroder

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports the Knicks are looking for a point guard and Dennis Schroder is high on their list.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder/Suns Preview and Game Thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder can finish the month of January 12-5 with a win over the Suns.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Are Andre Roberson's Days as a Thunder Over

According to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, the only move the Thunder might make before the deadline is to deal Andre Roberson.

Erik Gee

Myke Henry Scores 23 in Blue's rout of the Stars

.Myke Henry helps the Blue improve to 13-17 by scoring 32 in Oklahoma City's 113-102 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Erik Gee

Thunder Show Grit in 111-107 win Over the Suns

Chris Paul started off slow but turned it on the second half helping the Thunder to their seventh straight road win.

Erik Gee

A Well-Deserved All-Star nod for Chris Paul

Chris Paul's rebirth in Oklahoma City leads to a spot on the All-Star Roster.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee