‘Tonight was a little ugly’: Bare-bones Thunder roster on 5-game skid

Amidst a 5-game losing streak, the only thing that might be able to help this depleted Thunder roster is reinforcements

It’s no secret the Thunder squad is looking a little different nowadays.

Gone are the days of multiple superstars. The days of expectations and playoff hopes.

But even more than that, for now, gone are the days of Oklahoma City’s budding players.

For reference, only three players who debuted for the Thunder played Thursday night against the Cavaliers. Two are 19-year-old rookies, Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon. The other is Kenrich Williams, who seems to have hustled himself into a longterm role with the team.

Aleksej Pokusevski shoots over Cleveland's Taurean Prince in a 129-102 loss on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Roby, Mike Muscala and Josh Hall were all listed on Thursday’s injury report, leaving rookies and recent signees to big time roles.

Head coach Mark Daigneault doesn’t think Thursday nights loss was an effort problem.

“I thought we were playing hard and competing — I thought a lot of our breakdowns were execution breakdowns,” Daigneault said after the 27-point loss. “We brought it competitively tonight and didn’t execute on the level that it would’ve taken to really hold them in check.”

It’s easy to see where Daigneault is coming from. Any name off the injury report would make games more competitive.

But the reinforcements could be coming for OKC. At least, Daigneault hopes so.

“We’re ending a pretty tough stretch both from an injury standpoint and from a scheduling standpoint.” Daigneault said. “I thought we endured it with our head held high, even though tonight was a little ugly — hopefully we have some reinforcements come in here with some more guys coming off injuries soon.”

Oklahoma City will look to end its losing streak against white-hot Philadelphia on Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m.