Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Loss in Boston

The Thunder dropped their second straight game, falling 111-105 to the Celtics on Saturday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their second straight game on Saturday night, falling to the Boston Celtics 111-105.

Down late, the Thunder rallied to try and cut the deficit in the fourth quarter, but they simply fell too far behind in the first half to pull within striking distance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander again had an inefficient night shooting, needing 13 shots to get his 14 points, and while Josh Giddey was OKC’s second leading scorer with 15 points, he also needed a high shot volume to reach double-digit scoring numbers.

A pair of bench players came in and gave the Thunder nice minutes, however, as the team will need a much improved performance from everyone to get back on track in Atlanta on Monday night.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Oklahoma City’s second round pick continues to impress for the Thunder.

Moved back to the bench to make way for Derrick Favors, Robinson-Earl played so well he ended up playing seven minutes more than Favors.

In his 27 minutes of action, the former Villanova big scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, stepping out to knock down 3-of-7 attempts from 3-point range.

Robinson-Earl fell just short of a double-double, pulling down eight boards for the evening.

Handling a veteran like Favors is a delicate balance for any franchise, but Robinson-Earl has already proven to be Oklahoma City’s best center, and he needs to be getting the bulk of the minutes down low for OKC for the duration of the season.

Kenrich Williams

When the Thunder needed a spark on Saturday night, Kenrich Williams delivered.

He immediately injected some much-needed physicality on the defensive end of the floor, making life difficult on the Celtics the entire time he was in the game.

Williams also gave the Thunder a small offensive boost as well, adding seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, but the former TCU forward did a little bit of everything for OKC.

In addition to his seven points, Williams also grabbed four rebounds, dished out a pair of assists and had one steal, culminating in a plus-15 scoring margin for OKC while he was on the floor, the best mark of the night for Oklahoma City.

Though it remains to be seen if Williams will be a member of the Thunder after the trade deadline, he continues to excel in his role off the bench for Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.