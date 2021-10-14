Led by a slew of promising young players, the Thunder beat the Nuggets 108-99 for their first preseason win on Wednesday night.

Top Performers From Oklahoma City’s Preseason Win Over Denver

Oklahoma City saw its first victory of the preseason on Wednesday night, beating the Denver Nuggets 108-99.

One of the least experienced teams in the league, it was a major boost for the young Thunder, who haven’t seen much success as a unit yet.

Most impressively, OKC got it done on an off-night for star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished 3-for-8 for nine total points in the contest.

Here are some of the top performers from Wednesday night’s contest:

Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley was the spark that set the Thunder on fire Wednesday night, scoring 12 points in the first quarter on perfect shooting. He finished with a team-high 16 points.

Bazley had a rough go in the preseason until that point, scoring just eight points on 3-for-9 shooting in the two previous games.

Wednesday night was a different story, as Bazley drove aggressively and shot confidently to lead the Thunder in scoring.

He also tacked on eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Rookies

Oklahoma City’s 2021 Draft class was on full display Wednesday night, as the four combined to score 35 points in the win.

Led by Josh Giddey, the Thunder rookies contributed heavily to the outcome, closing out the game versus four Nuggets starters.

Giddey finished with 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Much like the first two contests, he kept it an efficient 1-for-2 from the 3-point line and added six rebounds and three assists.

Tre Mann continues to look more comfortable on the court, scoring 12 points on 50-percent shooting. The 6-foot-5 first rounder also added three rebounds and two blocks.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added six points and Aaron Wiggins connected on his only 3-pointer of the contest to go along with his two steals and one block.

