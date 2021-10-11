Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Second Preseason Game

The Thunder fell 130-110 to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, moving to 0-2 in preseason play.

Visiting the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Thunder youngsters got another taste of the league as they fell 130-110.

While Oklahoma City continues to work themselves into game shape and build chemistry, a few thunder players stood out with nice performances despite the loss.

Mike Muscala

After an emotional moment at the end of last season where center Mike Muscala shared just how much the Oklahoma City organization meant to him, Muscala returned to the Thunder in free agency.

Though it’s unclear how much he will play once Derrick Favors returns to the fold, Muscala put in a strong performance on the road.

In just under 11 minutes of action, Muscala scored nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, knocking down 1-of-4 attempts from down town.

A key piece of communication in the Thunder defensive setup, Muscala was a nice option offensively stretching the floor for OKC.

Lu Dort

The offensive development of Lu Dort continues to be the best surprise of that past couple of years in Oklahoma City.

The former undrafted free agent put on a show for the second straight game, leading the Thunder in scoring on Sunday night.

Dort scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, knocking down 4-of-6 3-point attempts while also adding a rebound, an assist and a steal.

The Canadian continues to benefit from the passing and spacing provided by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, and he appears to be developing into a legitimate offensive threat for the Thunder.

Dort will have a chance to continue his scoring hot streak when the Thunder host the Denver Nuggets for a pair of games this week to close out Oklahoma City’s preseason slate.

The first contest will be on Oct. 13 in Oklahoma City before both teams head up to the BOK Center in Tulsa for the preseason finale on Oct. 14.

