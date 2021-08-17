Top Performers from Oklahoma City's Summer League Finale

The Thunder set a 2021 Summer League high in scoring with their 116-point outburst against the Spurs on Monday afternoon.

Few people walk away from Las Vegas as winners.

And though the Oklahoma City Thunder had an up-and-down Summer League stay in the Sin City, they got to experience the joy of heading out of the entertainment capital of the world on a high, trouncing the San Antonio Spurs 116-91.

Just a game after struggling to put up 65 points, OKC set the new 2021 Summer League scoring high with their 116 point outburst, led by a big third quarter from former Arizona State man Rob Edwards.

Rob Edwards

Edwards led all scores with 23 points, including his scorching hot 15 third quarter points poured in over the final four minutes of the period.

The scoring explosion came as no shock to teammate Josh Hall, who said he’s grown accustomed to Edwards’ scoring in pickup games.

“That was new for y’all, but that’s not new for me,” Hall said in his post-game press conference after the game. “I was just like get him the ball.”

Edwards did a little bit of everything offensively, knocking down 4-of-8 attempts from 3-point range while also getting to his spots and pulling up in the mid-range for the Thunder.

“Rob is a really special offensive player,” emergency OKC Summer League coach and OKC Blue assistant Kameron Woods said after the game. “He can score from all three levels, especially when his jump shot is going.

“And it was going tonight.”

Edwards was also able to add a rebound, an assist and a steal to round out his performance.

Theo Maledon

After being held scoreless on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, second-year guard Theo Maledon had a nice response in OKC’s Summer League finale.

Maledon had an all-around good finish to his time in Vegas, dishing out seven assists while only turning the ball over one time as he was entrusted with calling a lot of the offensive sets for OKC.

To go along with his steady play pulling the strings for the Thunder, the Frenchman also had an efficient shooting night against the Spurs. Finishing with 11 points, Maledon shot 4-of-6 from the field, connecting on 3-of-4 attempts from long distance.

The Summer League experience allowed for Maledon to truly take control of the Thunder offense, as the organization asked him to continue to be aggressive entering his sophomore campaign in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder will now have a few weeks off before reporting for training camp ahead of their preseason debut on Oct. 4.

