    • December 7, 2021
    Top Performers from the Thunder's Comeback Win Over the Pistons

    The Thunder turned to some young, blooming stars to comeback against the Pistons to snap the losing skid.
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Pistons Post-Game | Dec. 06, 2021

    Oklahoma City stopped its seven game slide with a win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

    The Thunder toppled the Pistons 114-103 with an offensive onslaught late.

    Josh Giddey and other key pieces to the OKC rotation returned from injuries and sickness to help the Thunder get back in the win column.

    Here are the top performers for OKC:

    Kenrich Williams

    Williams hasn’t played for the Thunder since Nov. 26 against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, but his return to the lineup was felt Monday night.

    Williams came off the OKC bench, playing 27 minutes and leading with 12 points. Williams made five of his eight field goals and also notched four steals, which led both teams.

    Williams also took care of the basketball with zero turnovers.

    Lu Dort

    Dort, the No. 2 man behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, put up 28 points on 47% shooting. Dort also made five of his ten attempted 3-pointers. His 28 points was second only to Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30.

    Dort was also valuable to the Thunder on the defensive end of the floor. He notched two steals and two blocks against the Pistons.

    Dort also made all five free throw attempts in the Thunder win.

    Josh Giddey

    Josh Giddey | Pistons Post-Game | Dec. 06, 2021

    Giddey made his return to the Thunder lineup and was prominent in the win despite it being his first game back from an illness.

    Giddey played 30 minutes and missed just one of his six field goals on his way to scoring 12 points. Giddey's passing has been invaluable for OKC and has been missed in his absence. In his return, Giddey tallied five assists.

    The only negative to Giddey’s game was his four turnovers, which was a Thunder high. The four turnovers bring Giddey’s season total to 55.

