Top Performers from the Thunder’s Loss to the Hawks

Down one young star, Oklahoma City kept the first half of play against the Hawks competitive before stalling in the second for a 113-101 loss.

Despite the double-digit defeat, Oklahoma City had several players step up to the challenge in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was out with a right ankle injury.

Here are the top performers from OKC’s loss to Atlanta:

Josh Giddey

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey was firmly in command of the OKC offense for the first time on Monday, and did a near flawless job of running it.

The Australian finished with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, coming up just shy of being the youngest player ever to record a triple-double. He also nabbed a steal and delivered two blocks.

Giddey shot 6-for-13 from the field, the only low point being that he shot 0-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Back in the starting role, Robinson-Earl continued to impress in his debut season.

He poured on 13 points and added 10 rebounds for the double-double.

He also shot 2-for-5 from the 3-point line, continuing to prove he’s a threat from the perimeter.

Ty Jerome

Functioning as Oklahoma City’s sharpshooting sixth man, Ty Jerome finished tied with Lu Dort an Giddey for a team-high 15 points.

He shot 50 percent from the 3-point line and hit all five of his free throw attempts.

He also finished with four assists and nabbed three steals on the defensive end of the court.

