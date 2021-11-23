Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Top Performers from the Thunder’s Loss to the Hawks

    Standout performers from Oklahoma City's 113-101 loss to Atlanta on Monday night.
    Down one young star, Oklahoma City kept the first half of play against the Hawks competitive before stalling in the second for a 113-101 loss.

    Despite the double-digit defeat, Oklahoma City had several players step up to the challenge in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was out with a right ankle injury.

    Here are the top performers from OKC’s loss to Atlanta:

    Josh Giddey

    Thunder rookie Josh Giddey was firmly in command of the OKC offense for the first time on Monday, and did a near flawless job of running it.

    The Australian finished with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, coming up just shy of being the youngest player ever to record a triple-double. He also nabbed a steal and delivered two blocks.

    Giddey shot 6-for-13 from the field, the only low point being that he shot 0-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line.

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

    Back in the starting role, Robinson-Earl continued to impress in his debut season.

    He poured on 13 points and added 10 rebounds for the double-double.

    He also shot 2-for-5 from the 3-point line, continuing to prove he’s a threat from the perimeter.

    Ty Jerome

    Functioning as Oklahoma City’s sharpshooting sixth man, Ty Jerome finished tied with Lu Dort an Giddey for a team-high 15 points.

    He shot 50 percent from the 3-point line and hit all five of his free throw attempts.

    He also finished with four assists and nabbed three steals on the defensive end of the court.

