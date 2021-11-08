Top Performers From the Thunder’s Win Over the Spurs

Top performers from Oklahoma City's 99-94 come-from-behind win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Against a gritty San Antonio squad, Oklahoma City saw it’s third win of the season on Sunday, once again coming from behind in dramatic fashion.

The Thunder beat the Spurs by committee, as four of the five starts finished in double digit scoring. Only a select few could hit 3-pointers at a consistent clip on San Antonio’s stingy defense, leaving points scattered throughout the lineup.

Here are the top performers from OKC’s third win of the season:

Mike Muscala

The wily veteran set the Thunder ablaze on Sunday night, scoring 14 points in a 5 minute stretch to ignite another Thunder comeback.

Muscala hit three of his four attempted 3-pointers to lead Oklahoma City with 20 points off the bench. He also uncharacteristically got to the free throw line nine times, hitting seven of his attempts.

The 30-year-old finished just four point shy of his career best 24 points. He tacked on four rebounds and two blocks.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Seeing just his fourth start in his short career, rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was a picture of consistency for Oklahoma City.

He scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, far-and-away the most consistent starter on the night. He hit three 3-pointers, continuing to prove he’s a force to be reckoned with beyond the arc.

He swiped four rebounds, dish out one assist and delivered two blocks to finish as one of Oklahoma City’s top contributors on the night.

After the performance, the forward is averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in nine games.

