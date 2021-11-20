Top Performers From Thunder's Near Victory Over the Reigning Champion Bucks

In the Thunder's matchup against the Bucks, it wasn't Lu Dort or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that led the way.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, in a matchup that came down to the wire. The Thunder came back from down 20 points to make it a one possession game in the final minutes.

When it was all said and done, an experienced Bucks team was able to put away the young OKC roster by a final score of 96-89. Both Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled in this contest, resulting in others needing to step up.

Who were the top performers for the Thunder?

Mike Muscala

The Thunder produced an impressive 37 bench points in this matchup, which was led by the efforts of Muscala. He finished with 14 points on the night, knocking down four of the six 3-pointers that he attempted.

It was yet another night in which Muscala got his number called and provided a major bench spark. Without his efforts, OKC would have never been able to pull back within striking distance.

Josh Giddey

The rookie guard had one of his best NBA games to this point, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds against the reigning champs. Although he missed alI three of his shots from beyond the arc, Giddey shot 50% from the floor on 12 total attempts.

The assists weren't there for Giddey on Friday night, as he produced just four in the game. With that in mind, he had double-digit potential assists, meaning he was generating good shots for his teammates but they couldn't convert.

