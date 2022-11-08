Top Performers: Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder in Loss to Pistons

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their sixth game of the season in what was a tale of two halves at Little Caesar’s Arena, against the Detroit Pistons.

The Thunder built a 15-point lead in the first half after out-scoring the Pistons 30-20 in the second quarter, bringing the game to 63-48.

But Detroit would storm their way back after halftime, going on a 64-to-40 run in the second half to win at home in a convincing fashion.

Although Oklahoma City scored more field goals, performed better from beyond the arc, and racked up more steals and blocks, the Thunder found themselves in foul trouble and struggled with Detroit’s size down low.

The Thunder failed to control the glass, losing the rebound battle 58-46 against a physically gifted Pistons frontcourt manned by Isaiah Stewart and 13th overall pick, Jalen Duren.

Detroit also earned 16 more trips to the free-throw line, converting 14 more attempts than Oklahoma City and ultimately putting three players in Thunder jerseys in foul trouble.

Here are the Thunder’s top performers in Monday night’s loss to the Pistons:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Despite the loss, the up-and-coming Canadian point guard had a fantastic showing and really seemed to be a major fulcrum for the Thunder’s offense.

Gilgeous-Alexander poured in an efficient 33 points, going 13-for-23 from the field, converting all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe, and gathering seven boards and five assists to just one turnover.

The lengthy 6-foot-6 guard made a significant impact on the defensive end as well where his hustle and effort led to four blocks and one steal led the way for his team.

Kenrich Williams

In a game where the Thunder’s younger players struggled to find their footing offensively and defensively, Kenrich’s veteran experience steadied the ship.

In his 26 minutes on the floor, Williams quietly had a strong game off the bench, hitting 5-of-8 shots, including one triple for 11 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including six offensive boards, and dished out four assists without turning the ball over.

Although it’s not the best metric, Williams’ box-plus-minus of +11 was the Thunder’s best in their loss to Detroit.

Mike Muscala

Muscala’s ability to rise to the occasion when needed and his productivity in limited minutes earns the final “top performer” spot.

The Thunder’s veteran seven-footer only played a little over 14 minutes on the night but was instrumental in keeping the Thunder in the game in the midst of Detroit’s second-half run.

Muscala registered 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, converting 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, found four boards and a block. The big man also provided a presence, down low late in the game, something the Thunder lacked all night long.

