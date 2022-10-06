Top Performers: Josh Giddey Impresses in Loss to Mavericks

Oklahoma City faced off with Dallas in what was game two of their six-game preseason schedule last night. After a lackluster offensive showing by both teams, the Thunder succumbed to the Mavericks 96-98.

The game marked the organization’s 15th time hosting a preseason game at the BOK Center, located in Tulsa.

Both teams were missing key players. Luka Doncic was a healthy scratch for the Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still rehabbing his MCL tear and Luguentz Dort is still in concussion protocols.

Mark Daigneault rolled out the same starting lineup as he did in game one, sans Kenrich Williams. The veteran wing was replaced by sophomore shooting guard Aaron Wiggins.

The Thunder and the Mavericks seemed to be neck and neck all night long with neither team able to get a firm grasp on the lead. Both teams had their ups and downs defensively but struggled to convert shots into points.

With a clear lack of size at the center position, Oklahoma City struggled to contain Dwight Powell and Christian Wood, who combined for 29 points and 18 rebounds in 43 minutes.

Second-round pick Jaden Hardy provided some offensive punch off the bench for the Mavericks, scoring 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from downtown, in just 23 minutes.

While Dallas had some strong performances, Oklahoma City’s young group had some notable showings of their own.

Ousmane Dieng

Though the French product only scored eight points in 20 minutes of action, he did so efficiently. Dieng knocked down three of his six shots, including one three-pointer.

Coming off the bench late in the first quarter, Dieng’s impact was felt right away as he confidently knocked down a corner triple to get things going for himself. He took shots within the flow of the offense, moved the ball well, and limited mistakes.

But this game was less about his offense and more about his defense, which was unbelievably good for the 19-year-old.

Throughout the game, several of Dallas’ players tried to score over Dieng, but it just wasn’t happening. The 6-foot-10 wing used his excellent footwork and length to shut down pick and rolls and isolations. He also covered tons of ground, providing help to his teammates without giving up points to his primary assignment.

And even though the box score doesn’t reflect it, his unrelenting defense turned into offense for Oklahoma City.





Jalen Williams

The rookie guard from Santa Clara improved upon his middling game-one performance in last night’s matchup with the Mavericks. The wing-sized ball-handler showed his upside as a playmaker in his handful of minutes off the bench for the Thunder.

Although he didn’t shoot the ball well once again, Williams enjoyed some success getting downhill, scoring tough floaters and layups, and repeatedly drawing free throws. Dallas couldn’t stay in front of him.

Not only was Williams able to create for himself, but he was also able to create for others, earning three assists on the night, highlighting his vision and passing ability. There was one play that stood out where he slipped a bullet pass through two defenders to a cutting Kenrich Williams.

Defensively, Williams played well. He put his size and length at 6-foot-6 to good use, making the opposition work to get their shots off and providing help on drives, and rotating well.

Williams finished with 10 points on three-of-nine shooting, three assists, two boards, and two steals. He also knocked down four of his five free throw attempts and committed zero turnovers.

Josh Giddey

After nearly recording a triple-double in Monday’s game versus the Nuggets, Giddey had another outstanding outing.

The Thunder struggled to find buckets to start last night’s game until Giddey took matters into his own hands.

In just 16 minutes, Giddey’s passing wizardry was on full display as he gift-wrapped easy shots to his teammates time and time again. He seemed to be in total control of the offense and opened up opportunities for everyone. Shots just weren’t falling.

Not only was Giddey doing his best impression of the Dallas Maverick’s head coach, Jason Kidd, but he was also lighting the defense up by way of confident drives and floaters that seemed to automatically go in.

The second-year point guard finished the game with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 2 boards, and three assists. The 6-foot-8 Australian also produced defensively as well, reading passing lanes and rotating well, and notching three steals in his brief time on the court.

