Tre Mann Drops 29, Leads Top Performers Versus Mavericks

Tre Mann and Lu Dort got hot from long range as the Thunder upset the Mavericks.

Oklahoma City stole a road victory in Dallas Tuesday night, as the Thunder knocked off the surging Mavericks 120-114.

Oklahoma City was competitive the entire first half. The Thunder relied on Tre Mann’s scoring in the first quarter, and that continued throughout the game. Mann had a massive opening frame with 10 points. After neither team was able to gain much separation, OKC and Dallas were tied at halftime.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma City pulled away and extended its lead to nine points. Mann picked up right where he left off, drilling triples in the second half too. The Florida product led the way in OKC’s 3-point barrage.

As a team, the Thunder drilled 17 3-pointers on the night. OKC shot a red hot 45.9% from behind the line, ultimately propelling them to victory. Four players on the Thunder had multiple 3-point makes.

The Thunder gave up its lead in the fourth quarter, as Luka Doncic added to his total of 40 points. The Mavericks star got going and the Thunder couldn’t slow him down as the Mavericks forced overtime.

In overtime, Lu Dort and co took over leading the Thunder to an unlikely road win. Here’s who performed well for OKC:

Tre Mann Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports The rookie had the best game of his career last night, dropping 29 points with clutch fourth quarter buckets. Mann did so efficiently, shooting 8-of-14 overall and 6-of-8 from deep. His highlight play was a step back 3-pointer that froze Doncic in his path. This marks Mann’s second highest scoring output since high school. The Florida product’s career high for the Gators was 30 points, as he was just two points shy in his rookie season. Mann continues to dazzle with his step backs, as he’s now averaging 7.8 points and shooting 39% from downtown. Josh Giddey Alonzo Adams / USA Today While Mann and Dort both went off for the Thunder, they each needed someone to pass them the ball. Giddey did just that all night. The rookie point guard flirted with a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He also had a highlight inbounds assist that ultimately led the Thunder to overtime. Giddey even said in his post game interview that the pass to Kenrich Williams was improv. The chemistry he’s creating with guys on the team and his ability to let his talent take over is promising. This is also coming off of his third straight Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award. Oklahoma City returns to the court on Friday, as the Thunder travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. Lu Dort Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Dort not only had a huge night, but came through in the clutch for the Thunder. In overtime, the defensive stopper had 14 points for the Thunder. He scored 14 of the Thunder’s 17 points. The Arizona State product had it going from deep all night on Wednesday. In overtime, he was even hitting contested 3-pointers too. Dort finished the game with 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 6-for-6 from behind the 3-point line. The third-year guard has now scored over 15+ points in his last four contests and is averaging 16.7 points per game on the season. His strong play could keep the Thunder in games with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined.

