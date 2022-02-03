Tre Mann, Lu Dort put on Shooting Display as OKC Gets Overtime win in Dallas

With a combined 12 3-pointers Tre Mann and Lu Dort led a shorthanded Thunder team to an overtime win against the Mavericks.

As snow blanketed the streets of Oklahoma City, Tre Mann, Lu Dort and the rest of the Thunder spent Wednesday night setting American Airlines Arena ablaze with a barrage of shots from beyond the arc as they took down the Dallas Mavericks in overtime 120-114.

In the second-straight game without its star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder (16-34) needed someone to make up for his 22.7 points per game. Thankfully for OKC, Mann did that and then some.

Mann set a career-high with 29 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He scored from a variety of ways throughout the night, but it was his six made 3-pointers that were the driving force.

But when overtime came calling it was Dort, the quasi-elder statesman of the Thunder roster, who stepped up and sealed the deal for OKC.

Dort totalled 14 of his 30 points on the night in the extra period, took the assignment of corralling Luka Doncic through the night and his step-back 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in overtime coming as the nail in Dallas’ coffin.

Mann wasn’t the only one to have a hot night from deep for the Thunder as Dort chipped in six of his own, with Aaron Wiggins and Darius Bazley adding a pair each to bring the team total to 17.

The Mavericks backcourt of Doncic and Jalen Brunson managed to keep them within reach throughout the game, finishing with a combined 60 points, but it was never enough as the Thunder seemingly always had an answer to each Maverick run.

Josh Giddey ran the show for OKC all night long, finishing with 14 points and a team-high 10 assists.

Off the bench, Bazley led the way with his third double-double, totalling 13 points and 11 rebounds.

With the win OKC managed to avoid what would have been the franchise’s first season sweep by Dallas since the 2006-07 season.

Next up for the Thunder will be a trip to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers Friday at 9 p.m. C.T.

