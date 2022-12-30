Tre Mann’s G League Stint is Paying Dividends

After a somewhat rough stretch from Tre Mann, where he was playing lower minutes and wasn’t able to score efficiently, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent him on a scheduled assignment to the G League.

The timing of this move was solid, as Mann played two games during the G League Winter Showcase. That’s exactly what Mann did, showcased his skill. Through his two games, he scored 75 points and seemed to have found his rhythm from everywhere on the floor.

Upon being called back from his assignment, Mann put together two games with three 3-pointers on solid efficiency. In his three games back, he’s averaging just above 14 points per game.

Now, it does help that Mann is playing solid minutes since his return to the lineup. He played 14 minutes in his return, 28 minutes in his second game and 24 minutes last night. How he’s approaching those minutes has changed, though. He now looks much more confident and plays much more aggressively rather than being the fifth player on the floor to help give the starters breathers.

So, in retrospect, the small, two-game G League stint has sparked a dose of confidence in Mann. With Mann’s playstyle, which is full of rhythm and shot creation, having no confidence can be a killer of his game alone.

This small change at the right time could be huge for his long-term development, rather than letting Mann continue to lose confidence and rhythm on the bench. He needed a boost, and the Thunder staff made the right decision in that aspect.

