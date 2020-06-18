Wojnarowski: Pistons Finalizing Deal with Thunder's Troy Weaver

Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is set to become the next General Manager of the Detroit Pistons. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are in the process of finalizing a deal with Weaver to make him the team's next GM.

Clippers assistant GM Mark Hugues, and Nets assistant General Manager Jeff Peterson were also considered to be strong candidates. Weaver was interviewed twice by Washington last Summer before Tommy Sheppard had his interim tag removed.

Weaver began his basketball career in 1990 as the coach of the DC Assult AAU team. From there, he became an assistant on Jim Boeheim's staff at Syracuse, where he recruited Carmelo Anthony.

Weaver left Boeheim for a scouting job with the Jazz, Utah promoted him to the director of player personnel. Sam Presti would hire Weaver to come to Seattle, and he's been with the organization ever since.

Presti says, "Obviously, at some point, he's gonna have the opportunity to move on and be a general manager, and I think he'll be great when that time comes."... "But we've also been incredibly blessed that he feels so passionate about the Thunder and our mission and our vision here."

Weaver inherits a Pistons franchise that has all its first-round draft picks through 2026. That's the good news, the bad news, Detroit was 20-46 this season, and if rebuilding is in the future, they are going to need to find someone to take Blake Griffin's contract.

For Weaver, this is a chance to put his mark on an organization with a championship pedigree. And after 12 years of learning under Presti and some decent draft capital watching how he works should be fun.