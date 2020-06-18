InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Wojnarowski: Pistons Finalizing Deal with Thunder's Troy Weaver

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is set to become the next General Manager of the Detroit Pistons. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are in the process of finalizing a deal with Weaver to make him the team's next GM.  

 Clippers assistant GM Mark Hugues, and Nets assistant General Manager Jeff Peterson were also considered to be strong candidates. Weaver was interviewed twice by Washington last Summer before Tommy Sheppard had his interim tag removed.  

Weaver began his basketball career in 1990 as the coach of the DC Assult AAU team. From there, he became an assistant on Jim Boeheim's staff at Syracuse, where he recruited Carmelo Anthony. 

Weaver left Boeheim for a scouting job with the Jazz, Utah promoted him to the director of player personnel. Sam Presti would hire Weaver to come to Seattle, and he's been with the organization ever since.   

Presti says, "Obviously, at some point, he's gonna have the opportunity to move on and be a general manager, and I think he'll be great when that time comes."... "But we've also been incredibly blessed that he feels so passionate about the Thunder and our mission and our vision here."

Weaver inherits a Pistons franchise that has all its first-round draft picks through 2026.  That's the good news, the bad news, Detroit was 20-46 this season, and if rebuilding is in the future, they are going to need to find someone to take Blake Griffin's contract.  

For Weaver, this is a chance to put his mark on an organization with a championship pedigree. And after 12 years of learning under Presti and some decent draft capital watching how he works should be fun.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kendrick Perkins: Proposed Trade for Chris Paul Source of Friction for Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen

Kendrick Perkins says a proposed trade for Chris Paul in 2008 lead to friction between Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. We'll tel you how it also sparked a rivalry between Paul and Rondo.

Erik Gee

Thunder Bunking at the Grand Floridian

More information about life in the NBA bubble is coming to the surface. Today we found out where the Thunder will be staying while in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Thunder Prepare for Life on the Road

We'll tell you what a game day will look like for the Thunder once they are in the bubble.

Erik Gee

Thunder Will get to Bowl Inside the Bubble

Life inside the NBA bubble has been a mystery until the NBAPA released a 113-page memo. We'll tell you what the Thunder and other teams will face while in Orlando.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Are There Issues With Chris Paul as NBAPA President

The NBA is supposed to tipoff in 44 days. Will problems at the top of the Union put the season in jeopardy?

Erik Gee

ESPN: Danilo Gallinari Won't Get a Max Offer

As the Thunder prepare for resuming the rest of this NBA season, next year is only a few weeks away. We'll tel you how a shrinking salary cap could affect how Sam Presti's thinking when putting together a new roster.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Thunder Have to Figure out if They Want to Stay Competitive or Rebuild

From now until the the start of next year one question will be on Thunder fans minds, we'll tell you how the playoffs affect Sam Presti's outlook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Coalition of Players Still Have Concerns About NBA Restart

It's only 45 days before the NBA is supposed to resume. However, a group of NBA players still has concerns about social unrest, and a spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Erik Gee

Shelburne, Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Players Need to Understand the Financial Ramifications of Staying Home

ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Chris Paul is warning players of the financial hit they will take if they choose not to play the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, NBA'S Calming Voice

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss Chris Paul's Role as the NBPA president during the current social unrest.

Erik Gee