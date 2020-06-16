Wojnarowski: Thunder's Troy Weaver up for Pistons General Manager Job

Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver continues to be a hot item. Weaver, who was a candidate for the Wizards' General Manger job last summer, is now one of the leading candidates for the same position with the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski Weaver, Clippers assistant GM Mark Hugues, and Nets assistant General Manager Jeff Peterson will all continue discussions with the Pistons this week. Weaver was interviewed twice by Washington last Summer before Tommy Sheppard had his interim tag removed.

Weaver began his basketball career in 1990 as the coach of the DC Assult AAU team. From there, he became an assistant on Jim Boeheim's staff at Syracuse, where he recruited Carmelo Anthony.

Weaver left Boeheim for a scouting job with the Jazz, Utah promoted him to the director of player personnel. Sam Presti would hire Weaver to come to Seattle, and he's been with the organization ever since.

Presti says, "Obviously, at some point, he's gonna have the opportunity to move on and be a general manager, and I think he'll be great when that time comes."... "But we've also been incredibly blessed that he feels so passionate about the Thunder and our mission and our vision here."

Weaver has stayed with Oklahoma City despite having the chance to move on, telling The Oklahoman, "I don't like to mess with happy."... "And right now, I'm happy."

Perkins Critical of Irving:

Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley are leading a coalition of players who are concerned about the NBA's 22-team restart plan. Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins isn't buying that Irving's efforts are as genuine as they come across.

Perkins tells ESPN, "What changed over the last nine, 10 days? What changed was – from what I strongly believe and what I heard – is that the NBA and the players' association told Kyrie that, no, you couldn't go."

The NBA is limiting teams to 35 people per traveling party; injured players will stay behind. Because Irving is out for the year, he would not be eligible to make the trip to Orlando.