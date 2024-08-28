Two Underrated OKC Thunder Players Heading Into 2024-25 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a contending team in the NBA. That's right, the rebuild is complete and they are here to compete at the highest level. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder are building off a 57-win season.
After making it to the second round of the playoffs a season ago, the Thunder have real expectations surrounding them. Quality play from role players will be crucial to Oklahoma City making a deeper playoff run than they did a season ago.
Two rotational players will make an underrated impact for the Thunder next season and will help unlock a higher ceiling for the team. One of those players is Cason Wallace.
Off the bench, it's easy for the Kentucky product to get lost in the mix. In his rookie season, however, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 82 appearances. He showed poise in the biggest moments of the season while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.
The combination of floor-spacing and stout defense, combined with potentially growing with the ball in his hands more off the bench, Wallace's improvement as a 20-year-old guard could significantly raise the team's ceiling.
A crowded guard rotation will hinder the spotlight of Wallace, but the young guard will be impossible to keep off the floor for the Thunder.
The next player to keep an eye on in an underrated role is Jaylin Williams. He proved to be a solid energizer at the big man position behind Holmgren a season ago, also contributing solid playoff minutes.
Williams' efficiency from deep dropped from year one to year two, but he still converted 37 percent of his 3-pointers while utilizing the ability to draw offensive fouls to deter opposing offenses from driving.
Like Wallace, the Arkansas product is going to be an energizer off the bench in spot minutes, and he's overall a great locker room guy and will make a big impact in Oklahoma City.
