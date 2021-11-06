Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Underrated Rookie: Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is Already Making NBA Impact

    Among the most surprising rookies in the NBA this season is Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
    Author:

    Every season, there's a handful of second-round draft picks that make a real impact as a rookie. While history tells us that most of the top players in the NBA are selected in the first round, second rounders can often become quality role players. 

    Taken No. 32 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has already established himself as one of the most impactful rookies in the league. 

    One of the smartest players in his class, Robinson-Earl is a mature player that rarely makes mistakes. Additionally, he understands his role and doesn't try to play outside of himself. This has earned him a real spot in the OKC rotation early in his NBA career. 

    Just eight games into his rookie season, Robinson-Earl has notched three starts. When he doesn't start, he's often one of the first forwards off the bench for the Thunder, ultimately averaging 16.6 minutes per game. 

    Recommended for You

    As a role player for this team, he's produced 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.0% from deep on 1.9 attempts per contest. While most rookies try doing too much early in their careers, Robinson-Earl does whatever the team needs him to do in order to be successful.

    This is why he projects to be an extremely valuable role player on the Thunder when they're back to being a contender down the road. Robinson-Earl will likely never make an NBA All-Star team, but could establish himself as a great individual contributor towards winning.

    Among rookies that have played in more than three games and average more than five minutes per game, Robinson-Earl is fourth in field goal percentage and sixth in 3-point percentage. Additionally, among all rookies, he's top-20 in both points and minutes per contest. JRE is also tenth in the NBA in rebounds per game.

    This is a positive sign for the Thunder front office, who may have found a second-round steal in Robinson-Earl. As they continue to draft players going forward, hitting on as many picks as possible will be key in expediting their rebuild.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
    News

    Underrated Rookie: Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is Already Making NBA Impact

    just now
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scratching the Surface of Stardom

    13 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony
    News

    Top Performers From OKC's Second Massive Comeback Over the Lakers

    20 hours ago
    Tre Mann, Summer League, Detroit Pistons
    News

    OKC Blue: G League Season Preview

    Nov 5, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    Thunder Knock Off Lakers in 19-Point Comeback Victory

    Nov 5, 2021
    Derrick Favors, Houston Rockets
    News

    The Rebounding Battle Could Decide Thursday's Battle Between OKC and LA

    Nov 4, 2021
    Russell Westbrook, Darius Bazley
    News

    Thunder Gameday: OKC Continues Road Trip at Lakers

    Nov 4, 2021
    Josh Giddey, Carmelo Anthony
    News

    Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey Rise in NBA Rookie Ladder

    Nov 3, 2021