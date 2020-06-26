InsideTheThunder
Thunder Get the Jazz, Lakers, Nuggets, and Clippers, for NBA Reboot

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder will open the NBA restart on Saturday, August 1st, when they play the Utah Jazz at 2:30 central time.  The game will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma as Well as ESPN. 

The Thunder and Jazz were scheduled to meet on March 11th when Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma City will follow up their rematch with Utah when they play the Nuggets on Monday, August 3rd. 

Two days later, it's another ESPN game this time with Lakers Wednesday, August 5th. The rest of the schedule includes dates with the Grizzlies, Wizards, Suns, Heat, and Clippers. The Thunder are currently 40-26 and just a game and half back of Denver for the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Thunder will depart for Orlando on July 8th, with Celtics, Mavericks, Heat, Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, and Kings. During a conference call on Friday, Chris Paul said health and safety were the NBA's top priorities while inside the bubble. 

General Manager Sam Presti says, "I mean, we're a basketball team, and our job is to play basketball."... "I think a lot of good can come out of playing basketball, as long as it's in the right conditions and the right setting, and again, we've placed our trust in the NBA and the state officials in Florida."

"There's been so much work that's gone into that. I'm not privy to all of it, but I trust those people implicitly." Commissioner Adams Silver believes being on campus in Disney will be safer than any place outside "

The signal we are sending is this is definitely not business as usual."..."This is far from an ideal way to finish our season, and it will require tremendous sacrifices from all those involved."

