InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Bucks Owner Marc Lasry says Oklahoma City Thunder Would Play in Las Vegas if Season Resumes

Erik Gee

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry says the NBA could be back playing in six to eight weeks. If that happens, the Oklahoma City Thunder will most likely finish the season in Las Vegas. 

Lasry tells CNBC he sees the association going with a plan that would have Western Conference teams playing in Las Vegas and Eastern conference teams holding games in Orlando. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported Orlando was the favorite to host the NBA. 

Disney would have the necessary hotel rooms and venues if the association wanted to house out of one location.  However, ESPN is reporting Las Vegas is still in the mix and makes sense. By splitting the conferences, you limit the number of people in one operating space making it easier to monitor who's coming in and out. 

The NBA should also consider only bringing back playoff teams. Not only could you allow organizations more essential personnel, but there is also no reason to force Golden State and Cleveland to play when they could use that time to focus on next season.  

The league is expecting to issue guidelines for a mid-July start on June first. The plan would give teams two weeks to call players back from out of the mark for quarantine. That is followed by one-two weeks of individual workouts then two-three weeks of formal training camps before tipping off. 

The Thunder opened team facility doors to players this week. However, they will not say who is coming into the gym. The Thunder are respectful of the fact these are voluntary workouts that don't want players who chose to train at home painted in a negative light. 

If you're wondering why the NBA is rolling out this plan now, there are a couple of reasons. According to The Athletic, the league could lose $900,000,000 in TV revenue if the playoffs don't happen.

There is also pressure on all professional sports leagues to start playing coming from Washington.  Those in power are thinking if we see sports on TV, it could help jump-start the economy.   

The bottom line for fans is the for the first time since March ninth, it feels like the NBA will play again, and that is a good thing. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Chris Paul Was the Best Player Alive in 2007-2008

Sports Illustrated says Chris Paul was the best player alive in 2007-2008, we'll tell you why they are right.

Erik Gee

Video: In Hindsight, Darius Bazley's New Balance Internship Was The Right Choice

We'll tell you why Darius Bazley made the right choice in taking a year off competitive basketball and choosing to intern at New Balance.

Erik Gee

Video: The NBA Rolls out a Plan to Restart the Season

In more good news for Thunder fans the NBA is rolling out its plan that is a hopeful restart to the season.

Erik Gee

by

Frank E Goodwin

Video: Will The NBA Allow Players With Health Concerns to sit out if Season Resumes

Will Players who have health concerns choose to sit out if the season resumes. We'll tell you how that could affect their contract status.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Working on a New Documentary

We'll tell you about Chris Paul's new project The Day That Sports Stood Still and what Hollywood big guns are helping the Thunder star.

Erik Gee

Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Want a Rebrand

In the second part of The Athletic's survey, Thunder fans were almost split on wanting a logo change. We'll also tell you about another result that surprised us.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Breaking Down Oklahoma City Thunder's Decision to Open Training Facilities Later

We explain why the Thunder waited 10 days after the NBA's target date for teams to allow players back into team gyms.

Erik Gee

Video: Salary Cap Issues Could Make for a Different Looking Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA salary cap is in flux. We'll tell you about the hard decisions Sam Presti will have to make.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Re-Open Team Facilities

We'll Tell you Why the Thunder Waited to Open their team facility doors for voluntary workouts.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, The Donald Sterling Affair Was Bigger Than Basketball

Chris Paul and Will Packer are producing the new documentary Blackballed about the fallout from Donald Sterling's racially charged comments. We'll tell you why Paul had to speak up.

Erik Gee