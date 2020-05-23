Video: Bucks Owner Marc Lasry says Oklahoma City Thunder Would Play in Las Vegas if Season Resumes

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry says the NBA could be back playing in six to eight weeks. If that happens, the Oklahoma City Thunder will most likely finish the season in Las Vegas.

Lasry tells CNBC he sees the association going with a plan that would have Western Conference teams playing in Las Vegas and Eastern conference teams holding games in Orlando. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported Orlando was the favorite to host the NBA.

Disney would have the necessary hotel rooms and venues if the association wanted to house out of one location. However, ESPN is reporting Las Vegas is still in the mix and makes sense. By splitting the conferences, you limit the number of people in one operating space making it easier to monitor who's coming in and out.

The NBA should also consider only bringing back playoff teams. Not only could you allow organizations more essential personnel, but there is also no reason to force Golden State and Cleveland to play when they could use that time to focus on next season.

The league is expecting to issue guidelines for a mid-July start on June first. The plan would give teams two weeks to call players back from out of the mark for quarantine. That is followed by one-two weeks of individual workouts then two-three weeks of formal training camps before tipping off.

The Thunder opened team facility doors to players this week. However, they will not say who is coming into the gym. The Thunder are respectful of the fact these are voluntary workouts that don't want players who chose to train at home painted in a negative light.

If you're wondering why the NBA is rolling out this plan now, there are a couple of reasons. According to The Athletic, the league could lose $900,000,000 in TV revenue if the playoffs don't happen.

There is also pressure on all professional sports leagues to start playing coming from Washington. Those in power are thinking if we see sports on TV, it could help jump-start the economy.

The bottom line for fans is the for the first time since March ninth, it feels like the NBA will play again, and that is a good thing.