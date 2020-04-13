InsideTheThunder
Video: Chris Paul Eliminated in HORSE

Erik Gee

Chris Paul was eliminated in the first round of ESPN's HORSE competition when he failed to bank in a free though allowing Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley to move on to the semifinals. 

Paul and Hawks guard Trae Young were the favorites, according to Sports Line, and both will watch someone else take home the HORSE crown. Breaking down this contest is pointless. 

We wanted a behind the scenes look at how players were dealing with being in quarantine. And that's what we got.  

It's not often you're going to get to see Paul Pierce's bowling alley or Zach LaVine's batting cage. Heck, even most people who cover the NBA don't get to hang out in players' houses. 

Those are priceless moments that would not have been given to us under normal circumstances. As far as the quality of the broadcast, there were no cameramen or on-site producers, or live trucks, computers from producers' homes were doing everything that ESPN would need for a regular game broadcast. 

Give ESPN credit for bringing us a live sporting event and something we bonded over for a couple of hours instead of having to discuss the latest news on COVID-19.  Paul had a message for his fellow players "The biggest thing is as much as we all miss the game and as bad as we all want to play, our biggest message has been safety."... "Not only for our players and league but everyone as a whole. Stay home"

He also had something for the fans "We all want the fans to know we miss them as much as they miss us." The NBA doesn't expect HORSE to take care of your basketball jones; they just want to keep you entertained for a couple of hours. 

If you can't live without real basketball, then you'll be happy to know that Brian Windhorst is reporting that the NBA is discussing a 25-day plan to return to the court. 

