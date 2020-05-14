Video: Chris Paul Keeping in Regular Touch With NBPA Representatives

Chris Paul is using his time in quarantine to be productive, and that's putting it lightly. Paul is checking in regularly with the union executive committee to figure out what the NBA will look like when the season resumes.

Paul says, "The league in conjunction with the union, the executive committee, we're constantly on calls trying to figure out what going forward looks like." Paul adds the NBPA will be directly involved when making any decision about the association's future.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul tells Rohan Nadkarni that everything the NBA does is as a collective. "If we have a phone call, we're going to have this point of view, and this point of view, we literally try to think of everything before we make a decision."

Paul is also producing a documentary about the fallout from former Clippers' Owner Donald Sterling's racist comments that were caught on tape by his mistress. The name of the film is Blackballed, and Paul says, "I think a lot of times things happen and over time you get a chance to think about it."

"A lot of times you're in the moment, and you don't really understand how everything came to be a certain way, or how it affected you or how it made you stronger and where you go from there. "...." We felt like it was a great time to tell this story. I'm excited for everybody to see it."

Part of Blackballed focuses on how coach Doc Rivers was the universal voice for the players during the time of Sterling's downfall. "One of the biggest parts of the documentary, and they talk about it some, when all that happened, Doc [Rivers], the job in that situation of communicating with all of us as a whole, allowing us to be one voice."

"One of the biggest things I learned in that situation, he could have let us all go out, let us tweet, let us Instagram, talk about this, talk about that."... "But we talked about it as a team, and we wanted one voice, and Doc was that voice."

