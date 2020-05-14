InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Chris Paul Keeping in Regular Touch With NBPA Representatives

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is using his time in quarantine to be productive, and that's putting it lightly. Paul is checking in regularly with the union executive committee to figure out what the NBA will look like when the season resumes. 

Paul says, "The league in conjunction with the union, the executive committee, we're constantly on calls trying to figure out what going forward looks like." Paul adds the NBPA will be directly involved when making any decision about the association's future. 

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul tells Rohan Nadkarni that everything the NBA does is as a collective. "If we have a phone call, we're going to have this point of view, and this point of view, we literally try to think of everything before we make a decision."

Paul is also producing a documentary about the fallout from former Clippers' Owner Donald Sterling's racist comments that were caught on tape by his mistress.  The name of the film is Blackballed, and Paul says, "I think a lot of times things happen and over time you get a chance to think about it." 

"A lot of times you're in the moment, and you don't really understand how everything came to be a certain way, or how it affected you or how it made you stronger and where you go from there. "...." We felt like it was a great time to tell this story. I'm excited for everybody to see it."

Part of Blackballed focuses on how coach Doc Rivers was the universal voice for the players during the time of Sterling's downfall. "One of the biggest parts of the documentary, and they talk about it some, when all that happened, Doc [Rivers], the job in that situation of communicating with all of us as a whole, allowing us to be one voice." 

"One of the biggest things I learned in that situation, he could have let us all go out, let us tweet, let us Instagram, talk about this, talk about that."... "But we talked about it as a team, and we wanted one voice, and Doc was that voice."

For more on Chris Paul, check out Rohan Nadkarni's complete article in our community section.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Kendrick Perkins Believes the Thunder Would Have Been a Dynasty had Kevin Durant Stayed in Oklahoma City

Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins believes the Thunder would have been the next great dynasty had Kevin Durant stayed in Oklahoma City. We'll tell you if we agree.

Erik Gee

Video: Michael Jordan is Making Kevin Durant Look Good

The Last Dance is painting Michael Jordan as the pettiest athlete in NBA history and that's good for Kevin Durant.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul and Other Stars Want to Resume The Season

Thunder guard Chris Paul and his fellow starts want to start playing as long as proper safety precautions are in place.

Erik Gee

Video: Who's on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mount Rushmore

We'll give you our four members of the Thunder who deserve to be on Oklahoma City's Mount Rushmore and tell you two more that could make the cut in the near future.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is working with KFC to donate 200 meals a week to North Carolina Health Care Workers.

Chris Paul is working with KFC to donate 200 meals a week to North Carolina Health Care Workers.

Erik Gee

Video: If Chris Paul Wants to Play for the New York Knicks Then Sam Presti Must Play Hardball

Sam Presti can't afford to let Chris Paul dictate where he wants to go, without getting a couple of the Knicks first-round draft picks.

Erik Gee

Video: The Oklahoma City Thunder did not Open Team Facilities on Friday. Chris Paul Expresses Concern on Behalf of Players

On Friday, the Cavilers and Trailblazers started allowing players back for voluntary workouts. The Thunder are more cautious.

Erik Gee

Video: Sam Presti's Biggest Move Was Trading Serge Ibaka

ESPN Ranked the top 74 moves and since "The Decision." We'll tell you why Sam Presti's best move was ranked too low.

Erik Gee

Video: Still no Word from the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't saying if they are opening up team facility doors on Friday. Right now, the Kings, Cavaliers, Trailblazers, and Nuggets are all expected to welcome players back tomorrow.

Erik Gee

Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Still Trust in Sam Presti

A recent survey from The Athletic ask Thunder fans would they prefer one championship to a decade of success. We'll tell you why Presti is the guy lead Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee